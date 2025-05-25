Marion Page of Hardyston passed away on Friday, May 23, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. She was 72.

Born in Jersey City to Al and Mary (Bocenti) Fauciano, Marion was raised in North Bergen and lived in Ridgefield before moving to Hardyston.

She was a highly talented and respected art teacher in the North Bergen Public Schools for 38 years.

While living in Ridgefield, Marion was involved with the PTA, Class of ‘97, as both class and band mother while being a highly skilled crafts enthusiast.

Marion was also a licensed Zumba instructor who was an icon to other senior citizens who looked for a healthier lifestyle.

She was also a valued member of the English Neighborhood Reformed Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, Nelson; her devoted daughter, Abigail VanderVeer and her husband James; and her loving fur baby Raven.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 27 at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marion’s memory to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com