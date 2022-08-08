Marilyn O’Brien Melchior

Marilyn (Fontane) O’Brien Melchior, 91, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Born in the Bronx, NY, to the late Clement Victor James Fontane and Alice (Rhoades) Fontane, Mrs. Melchior formally lived in Hardyston.

She had been employed by Shulton/American Cyanamid as the payroll supervisor in Clifton for 34 years and retired in 1991. She was an avid reader, a Red Hatter, a league bowler with the Super Sexy Seniors, past treasurer of the Hardyston Seniors, member of St. Jude The Apostle Church, St. Jude’s Rosary Society and St. Jude’s Senior Group.

Besides her parents, Mrs. Melchior was predeceased in death by her first husband James O’Brien, her second husband Edward Melchior, her brother-in-law Andrew Usischon, and her sister-in-law Rosemary Patrouch. She is survived by her children, Cathleen Sloan and her husband Robert, James O’Brien and his wife Gloria, Cecelia Paterson and her husband William, and Christine O’Brien and her fiancé Jen; her step- daughters, Lynne Bia and her husband Peter and Jill Allman and her husband Jeff; her sister Joan Usischon; her grandchildren, John Allen, Zak Wengler, and Cody Wengler; her great-grandchildren, Kameron, Taylor, and Colt; her step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street, Sussex. Entombment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Franklin. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Marilyn’s memory to the St. Jude The Apostle Church, 4 Beaver Run Road, Hamburg, NJ 07419. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.