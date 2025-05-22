Marie Glow

Marie Ann Tosolt Glow passed away peacefully on April 25, 2025, at Heath Village, the Meadows, in Hackettstown. She was 90.

Born on Nov. 21, 1934, and raised in Scranton, Pa., by Joseph and Marie (Moran) Tosolt, Marie was a longtime resident of Hardyston.

She graduated in the Class of 1956 from Marywood College (now Marywood University) in Scranton. She was a top student, graduating cum laude (with distinction) with a bachelor’s degree in business.

She was recognized for outstanding academic achievement as a member of Kappa Gamma Pi, the national Catholic college graduate honor society.

Marie was a business education teacher, first at Franklin High School and later at Newton High School. She eventually left teaching to become the office manager of Barney’s, a well-known family-owned hardware and power equipment business in Franklin.

She also worked for a short time at Howmet Turbine of Dover as an expeditor.

Marie served as a Eucharistic minister at St. Jude the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Hardyston. She was a volunteer assistant of Sister Thomasina Gebhard for the Partnership for Social Services Family Center in Franklin.

Marie was a talented seamstress, an excellent cook and a wonderful mother to her three children. She was a voracious reader and a life-long learner.

She enjoyed spending time with her children and her loving husband of 59 years, Barney.

She also liked traveling, collecting coins, studying many subjects and investing. She had a passion for the English language.

In addition to her parents, Marie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bernard P. Glow Jr.; her mother- and father-in-law, Bernard Glow Sr. and Ann (Palsulich) Glow; and her sister-in-law, Jane (Glow) Blackburn and her husband David Blackburn.

Marie is survived by her sons, Thomas Glowaczewski and his partner Mary Anne Brown of Saint James, N.Y., and Michael Glow and his wife Kyung Suk Glow of Farmington, Utah; her daughter, Maryjean (Glow) Ellis and her husband John Ellis of Sparta; her grandchildren, Nickolas Glowaczewski and his wife Rachel Glowaczewski of Stillwater and Ashley (Glowaczewski) Palmieri and her husband Johnny Palmieri of Kinnelon; her brother, Joseph Tosolt, and sister-in-law, Eileen Tosolt, of Moosic, Pa.; her great grandchildren, Hayden and Nash Palmieri and Luna Glowaczewski; as well as her nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

