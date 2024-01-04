Marguerite McDonough

Marguerite E. McDonough went home to the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 90.

She lived in Sparta for 54 years.

Marguerite was born in Queens to George and Margaret (Cavanaugh) Lang. She attended high school at Mary Louis Academy in Queens, then went to Hunter College in New York City.

She met her future husband, George McDonough, at Jones Beach in June 1951 and they married in April 1952. The young couple resided in Queens until moving to New Jersey with their three children in October 1961.

She resumed her studies while raising her family, graduating from William Paterson University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees and a Principal’s Certification.

She began her storied teaching career at Immaculate Conception School in Franklin. In 1971, she accepted a teaching position at Ogdensburg Elementary School and remained there as a beloved educator for more than two decades. She was named Teacher of the Year and inspired many of her students to pursue a career in teaching.

After retiring in 1997, Marguerite devoted her time to her family, spending countless hours with her grandchildren, attending many of their activities. She volunteered for Pass It Along and served as a eucharistic minister at Our Lady of the Lake.

Marguerite loved to travel, especially her trips to Ireland to visit extended family, and summers at the Shore with her children and grandchildren.

She was passionate about walking and exercising and remained an avid walker at Station Park and a fixture at the Sparta senior exercise classes until her final months of life.

A lover of poetry, she could still recite classic lines from her favorite poems.

Marguerite was predeceased by her husband, George, and her grandson, Collin.

Surviving her are two sons; Brian McDonough (Rita) of Upper Montclair and George McDonough (Judy) of Sparta, and a daughter, Maureen McGrath, also of Sparta. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Danielle Marcotulli (Brian), Zoe McDonough, Brendan McDonough (Cindy), Ryan McDonough (Kathleen) and Christopher McGrath, as well as three great-grandchildren, Angel, Stella and Alexandra. She also leaves behind her sister, Georgiana Shugrue.

Family and friends are invited Thursday, Jan. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. to Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 5 at Our Lady of the Lake RC Church, Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 in Marguerite’s memory.