Margaret Ross

Margaret “Marge” M. Ross of Wantage passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. She was 78.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, to the late Daniel and Margaret (McAteer) Hamilton, Marge came to America on the Queen Elizabeth on April 26, 1950, at the age of 5.

She attended St. John’s High School in Paterson and graduated from Dover Business College.

She was proud to become a naturalized U.S. citizen when she turned 18.

Marge had been employed by Franklin Mutual Insurance Co. in Branchville as an auditor for 25 years until her retirement.

She was a faithful member of Christian Faith Fellowship Church for more than 30 years. She also volunteered her time; some would call her a fixture there for many years.

Over the years, Marge enjoyed dancing, gardening, spending quality time with her family and time spent worshiping the Lord. She derived her strength and courage during her earthly journey through her unwavering faith in the Lord.

Marge possessed a charismatic personality that leaves us with everlasting memories, which we will cherish until our reunion in Heaven.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Paul Brian Lech in 2007; her brother, Gabriel “Daniel” Hamilton in 2017; and her sister Eydie McCabe in 2015.

Marge is survived by her daughters, Kelly O’Connell and her husband Allen of Branchville and Erin McKinney and her husband Thaddeus of Wantage; her sister, Maureen Millar and her husband Paul Millar of Little Egg Harbor; her sister-in-law, Barbara Hamilton of Butler; her brother-in-law, Dennis McCabe of Highland Mills, N.Y.; and her grandchildren. She was a beloved Nana to Ryan O’Connell and his wife Meghan Grau O’Connell of Durham, N.C.; Kyle O’Connell of Boston; Jada O’Connell of Frankford; and Chase McKinney of Wantage.

Friends may pay their respects to the family from 2 to 4 p.m. at Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 3188 Route 94, Franklin, on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

A donation may be made in Marge’s memory to Christian Faith Fellowship Church in support of addiction recovery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com