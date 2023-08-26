Margaret McCann

Margaret E. McCann (nee Facciola) passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. She was 91.

Born to Dominick and Elizabeth Facciola in Brooklyn, she lived in Haverstraw, N.Y.; Queens; and Staten Island before moving to the Lake Panorama section of Vernon in 1993.

Margaret was a dedicated homemaker and had worked many years at Admiral Photo Offset in New York City.

She was a parishioner of St Francis de Sales RC Church and a member of the XYC Club and the Prayer Shawl Ministry. She was a member of the Gen. Judson Kilpatrick Columbiettes of Vernon, the St. Jude the Apostle RC Church Senior Club of Hamburg, the Vernon Leisure Club, the Red Hat Society and the Golden Brunch Bunch.

She enjoyed crocheting, eating out, visiting with friends and family, and watching old movies.

Margaret is predeceased by her husband, William L. McCann Jr. (1999); a son, Timothy McCann (1958); a brother, Clement Facciola (1994); a nephew, Michael Facciola (1994); and a niece, Maureen Geraghty (2020).

She was the devoted mother of Dennis W. McCann and his wife Martha of Brooklyn, Richard W. McCann of Largo, Fla., Nancy M. Hammerton and her husband James of Lake Panorama, and Laura M. Viola and her husband Gary of Easton, Pa. She was cherished by 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family received their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home in Vernon on Thursday, Aug. 24. The funeral was Friday, Aug. 25. Interment followed at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com