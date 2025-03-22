Margaret A. Hall peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Westwind Manor in Franklin. She was 97.

Born in Union City to Alex and Martha Wichman, Margaret grew up in New York City.

She attended Montefiore Hospital in New York City for practical nursing and worked for various companies until her retirement.

In Margaret’s retirement years, she enjoyed going to Atlantic City with her husband and sister. During the years, they became the three musketeers and loved each other’s company.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years, William; her loving sister, Doris; and many German Shepherds and kitties.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Christine Wetterauw; her son-in-law, William; her granddaughter, Kaitlyn; her niece, Barbara, and her husband, Rich; her nephew, Steven; and three great-nieces, Dianna and her husband Matt, Joanna and her husband Danny, Sandra and her husband Scott, and their children.

A funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 29 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will immediately follow at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at Westwind Manor for their love, care and compassion for their loving mother. They also would like to thank Affinity Hospice for its exceptional care of their mom in her final days.

Memorial donations may be made in Margaret Hall’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com