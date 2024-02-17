Margaret Grayson

Margaret “Peggy” A. Grayson of Hardyston passed away on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at her residence. She was 80.

Born in Dover to the late William and Olive (Kagan) Ritter, Peggy lived in Randolph before moving to Hardyston Township 19 years ago.

She was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Hamburg and president and a member of St. Jude’s Senior Group.

Peggy was an active member at Crystal Springs and served on the HOA board.

She had been employed by the Town of Randolph as the water and sewer clerk for 30 years before her retirement.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Douglas M. Grayson; her son, Richard; her daughters, Jennifer and her husband Sam and Tara and her husband Rich; and her grandchildren, Nick, Chris, Alex, Derek, Liam and Natalie.

Friends may pay their respects to the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 4 Beaver Run Road, Hamburg. Interment will immediately follow at St. Thomas the Aquin Cemetery in Ogdensburg.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Peggy’s memory to St. Jude the Apostle Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com