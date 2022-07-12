Luke LeFave Mueller was lost to us on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in a fatal car accident. Luke was born on September 26, 1989, in Hoboken. His family moved to Byram Township in 1991, which has been his home ever since.

Luke attended Byram schools, and graduated from Lenape Valley High School. He received his B.A. from the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California. Luke loved to travel and has been all across the U.S., occasionally working as production assistant for his father’s video business. He was an avid reader, and an astute film consumer and critic. He enjoyed hiking and the outdoors, but he was just as happy playing at home with his cats.

Luke was well-beloved by many friends, who appreciated his dry sense of humor, his caring nature, his brilliant witticisms and his stolid presence. He was a core member of the informal “LumberJack” group, seven middle school friends who have kept up with each other for more than 20 years. The circle of those who will miss him includes friends from his sojourns in Vermont and Colorado and co-worker families from Cracker Barrel and Panera Bread, where he had been working in recent years.

Most of all, Luke leaves an irreparable hole in his family: his father, Ray; his mother, Mary Beth; and his sisters, Hannah and Grace; even his cats, Lex and Tim, who looked forward to his homecoming every day. We will miss his humor and insight and the love he always surrounded us with. We are embracing the bright memories we have in his stead.

A memorial service will be held for Luke on Saturday, September 17, at 11 a.m. at Abiding Peace Lutheran Church in Budd Lake. To leave memories and photos, or to make a donation in memory of Luke to the Willowell Foundation or Abiding Peace, please visit: everloved.com/life-of/luke-mueller.