Linda Redyke

Linda R. Redyke of Ogdensburg passed away on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. She was 75.

Born in Paterson to Herbert and Dorothy (Spoelhof) Wornet, Linda grew up in Wyckoff before moving to Sussex County.

She was a former member of Glenwood Baptist Church.

Linda loved animals and taking care of them. She also enjoyed trips to Florida, watching “MASH” and “Star Trek,” crocheting and making blankets, and listening to Elvis.

She is survived by her son, Hank Redyke of Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; her daughters, Teri Wallum of Midland Park and Kathi Heller of New Milford; her brother, Donald Wornet and his wife Rosa of Bradley Beach; and two grandchildren.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com