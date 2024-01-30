Leonard Romaine Jr.

Leonard G. Romaine Jr. of Wantage peacefully passed away after a long illness on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. He was 77

Born in Glen Ridge, Leonard lived in Little Falls for 60 years before moving to Wantage in 2006.

He served as a medic in the Army Reserves from 1966 to 1972 during the Vietnam War.

Len enjoyed a successful career in banking, ultimately earning the position of president and chief executive of Little Falls Bank until retiring.

He was a member and later became president of the Little Falls Jaycees.

Len was a lifelong and loyal fan of the New York Mets. He enjoyed cooking and hosting gatherings with family and friends. He spent much of his free time reading on a variety of non-fiction topics.

Len enjoyed getting outside in the warmer months to work on and tend to his garden. He also could be found volunteering at the local food bank.

He is predeceased by his loving parents, Leonard Sr. (1996) and Eleanor (neé Buikema) Romaine (1976).

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of more than 50 years, Diane (neé Oldham) Romaine; his brother and best friend, Nelson Romaine and his wife Bonnie of Little Falls; his stepsister, Janet Melone of Wayne; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Carol and Harold Van Orden of Wantage, Matt and Barbara Romaine of West Caldwell and their children Godson and Tyler Romaine, Thomas Nancoz and wife Bridget, Kara Nancoz and Patrick Nancoz, Rhyan Romaine and Seth Havens of Wells, Maine, Michael and Michele Skrbic of Oak Ridge and their children Michael and Katelyn; Jeffrey and Kendall Van Orden of Boonton Township and their children Rowan and Rory, Jason and Jenna Van Orden and son Jakob of Lakeland, Fla., and Ryan and Jaime Trent and their daughter Loren of Dunnellon, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation in Len’s memory to a local animal rescue of one’s choice or to Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank St., Sussex, NJ 07461.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com