Leon Kafafian Sr.

Leon S. Kafafian Sr., a devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2025. He was 77.

Born on May 31, 1947, Leon lived in Newfoundland, where he built a life filled with love and an unwavering dedication to family.

He was proud to serve his country in Vietnam in the U.S. Army.

He had a distinguished career as a Certified Public Accountant, known for his integrity and attention to detail in all interactions.

Leon cherished his time outdoors. A true nature lover, he enjoyed fishing and tinkering at his beloved cabin in Hartwick, N.Y.

His love for the outdoors was only matched by his devotion to his family.

Leon is survived by his cherished wife of 57 years, Helena Kafafian (née Galvin), and their three sons, Leon S. Kafafian Jr. and his wife Patricia, Daniel J. Kafafian and his wife Kimberly, and Thomas G. Kafafian and his wife, Monica. He was the cherished grandfather of Saige, Nolan, Brook, Robyn, Nathaniel, Gabriel, Patience, Thomas and Noah, all of whom brought immense joy to his life.

Visitation and services were held Sunday, March 30 at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland. A funeral Mass was Monday, March 31 at Saint Simon the Apostle Church, 1010 Green Pond Road, Newfoundland.

Leon will be buried at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta.

He was a longtime parishioner and dedicated accountant for Saint Simon the Apostle Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leon’s memory to the church, reflecting his lifelong dedication and service to the community he loved deeply.

Online condolences and directions at sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com