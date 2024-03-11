Leo McHale

Leo James McHale of Hamburg passed away after a long illness at Morristown Medical Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024. He was 89.

Born to Leo and Julia McHale in Jersey City, he lived in Montville for 40 years before moving to Hamburg 20 years ago.

Leo served in the U.S. Navy, working as a mapper for fleet exercises on the USS Forrestal.

He then worked as a salesman and retired from Meehan Tooker in Rutherford in 1999.

A parishioner of St Jude the Apostle RC Church, Hamburg, he was also a K of C member of St. Pius in Montville, attended adorations at St Peter the Apostle in Parsippany and knew all of the saints’ birthdays.

Leo took great joy in golf, cooking, fishing, painting and puzzles. He was an avid fan of the New York Giants and New York Mets and followed the college football teams of Notre Dame, Navy and Rutgers.

Leo was predeceased by a brother, Joseph McHale.

He was the beloved husband of Joyce McHale (nee Miller) of Hamburg; devoted father of Michael Patrick McHale of Montville and Marianne Caporusso of Hardyston; and loving grandfather of Connor, Rachel, Nicole and Christopher.

The family will receive their friends at F John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Wednesday, March 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral will be at the funeral home Thursday, March 14 at 9 a.m. and a Mass of Christian burial at St. Jude the Apostle Church at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Immaculate Conception Mausoleum, Hardyston.

Memorial gifts to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 would be appreciated.

