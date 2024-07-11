Leo Alexander Jr.

Leo J. Alexander Jr. of Hamburg passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at his residence.

Born in Paterson to the late Leo J. Alexander Sr. and Mildred (Padula) Alexander, Leo was raised in Totowa and graduated from Passaic Valley High School before moving to Sussex County.

He was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Hamburg.

Leo served as a sergeant in the Army National Guard.

He had been self-employed in packaging sales.

He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Mary (D’Agostino); his daughter, Lynn Swink and her husband Christopher of Wapwallopen, Pa.; his son, Travis Monahan and his wife Stacey of Stillwater; and his grandchildren, Keegan, Wyatt and Ashton.

Friends may pay their respects to the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 4 Beaver Run Road, Hamburg. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Leo’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.

