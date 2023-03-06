Lawrence R. Fredericks

Lawrence “Larry” R. Fredericks of Wantage died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Morristown Memorial Hospital with loving family at his side. He was 75.

Born in Franklin to the late Waldo Fredericks and Jean (Osterhoudt), Larry grew up in Oak Ridge. He graduated from Jefferson Township High School and was a member of the Jefferson Township Fire Department. He had been a resident of Wantage for more than 50 years.

Larry was a heavy-equipment operator for most of his life and enjoyed working for the companies that employed him. He retired from working alongside his son-in-law and daughters’ business at Current Elevator Technology in 2012. He was also a member of IUEC Local 84 and belonged to the American Legion Post 213.

He was drafted in 1968 and was a proud patriotic Army veteran of the Vietnam War, serving there 13 months and returning home in 1970. He was a member of the 101st Airborne Division, Combat Engineers 326th Battalion. Larry was a proud recipient of the Bronze Star Medal among other military decorations.

Larry loved spending time at his second home in Goodland, Fla. He enjoyed camping at Secluded Acres in Pennsylvania and gained many friendships along the way.

He treasured any time spent with family. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile and laughter that he had through the final days spent with his loved ones.

Predeceased by his parents and his sister Sandra Riker, Larry is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Cheryl Van Blarcom. He was the cherished father of Tammy Bohlke and her husband Gregg, Laurie Fredericks, and Jesse Fredericks; cherished grandfather of Daniel and Ashley Gilmore; and beloved step-grandfather of Ryan Bohlke and Kaitlyn Toma. In addition, he embraced many other close family ties that were a huge part of his life.

The family received their friends March 5 at the Ferguson Funeral Home in Sussex, and a funeral was Monday with interment to follow at Clove Cemetery in Wantage.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry’s memory can be made to the Vietnam and all Veterans of Brevard Donate (paypal.com) or Vietnam Combat Veterans Ltd The Moving Wall, P.O. Box 715, White Pine, MI 49971, which helps fund the costs for the traveling wall that Larry was so passionate about.

