Kristen K. Wargacki of Glenwood passed away on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at her home. She was 36.

Born in Warwick, N.Y., Kristen was raised in the Glenwood section of Vernon and lived in Sussex County all of her life.

She had been employed at the ShopRite supermarket in Franklin for many years and had trained many people at the store. Kristen previously was employed at the Mixing Bowl Restaurant in Vernon and made many friends while working there. She was known for her quick wit and fast replies.

She is survived by her mother, Kimberly, and her companion, who was Kristen’s stepfather, George Padgett of Glenwood; her sister, Heather Gordon and her husband Thomas of Glenwood; her maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Alberta Mahouchick of Glenwood; her boyfriend, Mike Ross of Hardyston; and her loving friend, Terry Vance of Highland Lakes. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

