Kevin O’Connell, age 68, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 16th, 2022 at the Newton Medical Center, with his loving wife holding his hand.

Born in Morristown to the late Richard and Agnes (Guider) O’Connell, Kevin grew up in Butler before settling in Franklin 43 years ago. Kevin worked as a graphic designer and print shop manager for Pfizer for 39 years until his retirement in 2011. He was also a talented pianist, and played in many bands throughout the years.

He is predeceased by his parents, brother, Richard O’Connell, father-in-law Ernie DeGraw, and nephew, Jason O’Connell. Kevin is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Mary (DeGraw) O’Connell; son Kevin Patrick and his wife, Courtney Stone O’Connell of Alexandria, Virginia; his two grandchildren Noah and Charlie O’Connell, who were the light of his life; sister, Sharon Searles and her companion Vinny Kornmayer; mother-in-law Joan DeGraw; brother-in-law Ernie and wife Gail DeGraw and sister-in-law, Jeanette O’Connell; as well as five nieces and one nephew and several great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Kevin will be held at a later date. Arrangements are private and under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416.