Kevin Lutkins

Kevin Edward Lutkins of Jupiter, Fla., formerly of Stockholm, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was 45.

Kevin graduated from Wallkill Valley High School. He continued his education at Florida State University, where he graduated with a degree in criminal justice.

He was the center (52) on the Wallkill Valley football team. The team went on to play against Lenape Valley at Giants Stadium, where it won the 1994 state championship.

Kevin was an accomplished carpenter by trade and worked in the marine construction business where he was a foreman.

He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and participated in a fantasy football league.

He was an amazing father to his two daughters.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Lisa Forshay; two children, Emily and Elizabeth; his mother, Cynthia Valandingham; his father, Ray Lutkins, and stepmother, Jerri; his sister, Kim Lonsky, and brother-in-law, Johnathan, and their children, Jake and Paige; and his stepsister, Lisa Dowd.

He was predeceased by his stepbrother, Tom Dowd.

Kevin also is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins and will be greatly missed.