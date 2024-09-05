Kenneth McCollum Sr.

Kenneth J. McCollum Sr. of Lafayette passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Morristown Medical Center. He was 70.

Born in Newton to the late Elmer C. McCollum Sr. and Marjorie E. (Kishpaugh) McCollum, Kenneth was a lifelong resident of Sussex County.

He was employed as a mason helper for Matt Wolfe for 25 years and retired from Stavola Quarry in Lafayette as a machine operator.

Ken loved playing the lottery and enjoyed being outside and could be found on his back porch in his spare time.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son Kenneth J. McCollum Jr. in 2020; his brother Elmer C. McCollum Jr. in 2016; and his sister Ruth Kays in 2023.

He is survived by his partner of 25 years, Virginia Reilly of Lafayette; his sons, Michael and Adam; his brother, Richard McCollum of Newton; his sisters, Betty Whittaker of Pennsylvania and Shirley VanOrden of Middletown, N.Y.; his granddaughter, Harper; and several nieces and nephews.

Private cremation and burial services will be held at the convenience of the family.

