Kathleen Dragon

Kathleen A. Dragon (nee McGlynn) of Morristown passed away peacefully after a long illness at Morristown Medical Center on Sunday, July 7, 2024. She was 78.

Born to Thomas Patrick and Alice Mae McGlynn in Orange, she had lived in Hardyston and Montville before moving to Morristown in 2021.

Kathleen worked as a saleswoman at Fortunoff in Wayne for more than 25 years, retiring in 2015. She took great joy in traveling and gardening.

Kathleen was predeceased by her sister, Pam Whittam, and a brother, Thomas Patrick McGlynn.

She was the devoted mother of Christopher Dragon and his wife Christina of Cape Cod, Mass., Michele Pollard and her husband Michael of Burlington, and Kellie Fischer and her husband Edward of Wantage. She was cherished by eight grandchildren and was the dear sister of Fred McGlynn of Richmond, Va., and John McGlynn of Grosse Pointe, Mich.

Private funeral services under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to the New Jersey Make-a-Wish Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

