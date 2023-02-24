Judith M. Murphy

Judith “Judi” M. Murphy, formerly of Oak Ridge and most recently of Lambertville, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. She was 57.

She was born on Jan. 31, 1966, in Dover to the late Edna (nee Troyano) and the late Edward Meisse.

Judi married John B. Murphy and resided in Oak Ridge, where they raised their family. They recently moved to Lambertville to start a new adventure together.

For many years, Judi owned her own embroidery business and also worked at the Ding Dong Deli.

She was deeply spiritual with a “hippie’s heart” and a “gypsy soul.”

She volunteered much of her time with the Milton First Aid Squad, local food pantry and local thrift store.

Judi will best be remembered for making and performing music as well as singing and dancing with her husband, John.

She was predeceased by her parents, Edna in 1983 and Edward in 2010; and her brothers William Meisse in 2010 and Michael Meisse in 2016.

Judi is survived by her loving husband, John of 22 years, together for 26 years; her beloved children, Ryan and Samantha; her adored grandson, Declan; her dear brothers Edward and Frank; nieces and nephews Kelly, Erin, Shawn, Jackie, Patricia, Tom, Hank, Kevin and Liam; and many dear friends.

We will celebrate the life and love of Judi on Saturday, March 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, for all to comfort each other, followed by a prayer service and moments of reflection at 4 p.m. for all to share their thoughts and memories of our beautiful pearl, Judi Murphy.

We will end the evening with a request that friends and family join hands to sing Judi’s favorite song together.

Memorial donations may be made in Judith’s name to a charity of your choice in the spirit of her life of giving.

Online condolences and directions at www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com