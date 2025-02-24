Joyce Keil

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joyce Terhune Keil, who left us peacefully at home on Feb. 4, 2025. She was 84.

Born in Franklin, Joyce was the first child of Gilbert V.P. and Verna (Conlogue) Terhune. She grew up in West Milford on Apple Acres, the beloved family farm where she spent her early years working and playing.

In her early 20s, Joyce moved to New York City to attend the Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School, where she honed the skills that would shape her professional life.

She proudly worked at the 1964 World’s Fair in Flushing, N.Y., representing the Ford Motor Co.

After marrying Ronald R. Keil in 1972, they returned to Apple Acres, where they built a home and raised their family.

Joyce was dedicated to her community as a member of the local volunteer garden club that tended to public grounds, including the original West Milford library; and serving as a church deacon and teaching Sunday school.

She was devoted to her sons’ academics and athletic pursuits, always encouraging their interests and dreams.

Professionally, she worked at Osborne USA, a thriving wine importing company, as the office manager. Later, she found joy working and volunteering at the New Jersey Botanical Gardens, indulging her love of nature and gardening.

Her hard work and determination made it financially possible for both of her sons to attend the colleges of their choice - an achievement she was humbly proud of.

Joyce had a deep love for gardening, a passion for reading and a remarkable intellect. Despite never attending college, she was known for her brilliance, regularly completing the challenging Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle and answering most of the questions on “Jeopardy!” on a nightly basis with ease. Her sharp mind, quick wit and love of learning made her a joy to be around.

She is survived by her two devoted sons, Stephen and Gary; her daughter-in-law, Melissa; and her cherished grandchildren, Carson and Cayden. She also leaves behind her beloved sister, Anne Terhune Thornton; her stepdaughter, Corrine (Keil) Cassamassima; three much-loved nephews, Greg, Brian and Hugh; and her only niece and goddaughter, Jennifer.

Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Ronald, and her youngest sister, Sally (Terhune) Malatras.

Joyce’s warmth, resilience and kindness touched everyone who knew her. Whether tending to a garden, supporting her family and friends, or challenging herself with a new book or puzzle, she lived with quiet strength and generosity.

A private ceremony will be held by her family at a later date.

Donations may be made in Joyce’s memory to the New Jersey Botanical Gardens or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, two causes dear to her heart.

Joyce’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her. Her legacy of love, wisdom and generosity will be cherished forever.