Joseph T. Couch Jr. of Oak Ridge passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at his residence. He was 86.

Born in Elmsford, N.Y., to the late Joseph T. Sr. and Margaret (Murphy) Couch, Joseph lived in Kearny and Virginia before moving to Oak Ridge.

He had been employed by Wilkata Folding Box Co. in Kearny before his retirement. He was an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed music.

Couch was predeceased by his second wife, Jane A. Couch, and his son William “Billy” Couch. He is survived by his sons Joseph T. Couch III, Bryan Couch and Arthur Couch; his stepson, Michael Solano; his grandchildren, Megan, Stephanie, Sean and Joseph IV; his longtime best friend caretaker, Georgeanna Stoll; and his brother-in-law, John Watt.

Burial services will be held at noon Monday, July 10 at Pequest-Union Cemetery, 30 Cemetery Road, Great Meadows.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Joe’s memory to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 200 Route 23, Wantage, NJ 07461.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com