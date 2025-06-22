Joseph Stern Jr. of Hardyston passed away on June 20, 2025, at United Methodist Communities Bristol Glen in Newton.

Joe grew up in the Wanaque and Pompton Lakes area and spent most of his life there.

During his high school years in Pompton Lakes, Joe went into a work program and started working at the Riverdale Rambler Auto Dealership. He started out in the Parts Department, and after a few years, he purchased the property and turned it into an RV center called VanCon, which he ran for many years.

Joe moved to Sussex County 25 years ago, spending 20 years in Oak Ridge and the past five years in Crystal Springs in Hardyston.

One of Joe’s favorite pastimes was boating, and he took many enjoyable trips up and down the East Coast, going to Florida and the Carolinas.

Joe will be deeply missed by his brother, Albert, of Hardyston; his aunt, Effie Stern, of Wayne; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A graveside service will be held at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, 295 Totowa Road, Totowa, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 25. We will process from the funeral home parking lot at 11 a.m. to the Laurel Grove cemetery.

