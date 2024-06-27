Joseph Spagna

Joseph Clement Spagna of Stockholm died June 17, 2024. He was 51.

He lived a rich and love-filled life. His warmth, sense of humor, easy-going nature and humble intelligence made him friends wherever he went.

Joe was born Feb. 26, 1973. in Fontana, Calif., to Joseph and Susan (nee Helmsing) Spagna and raised in Riverside, Calif., with his sisters, Ana Maria and Lisa.

Joe and his family enjoyed summer vacations to Crystal Cove throughout his life.

He graduated from Ramona High School, where he played on a championship Ramona Rams football team.

He also played football and participated in throwing events on the track team at Claremont McKenna College, where he received a bachelor’s degree in biology and philosophy, and spent a memorable semester abroad on the west coast of Ireland, singing folk songs in the pubs.

Upon graduation, he went to work for Teach for America, teaching science in Baltimore.

When he returned to California as a lab assistant at the Joint Science Center at the Claremont Colleges, he discovered two lifelong passions: the study of spiders and his wife-to-be, Tascha Funk Spagna.

Together Joe and Tascha moved to Berkeley, where he received his doctorate in environmental science, policy and management, in the Division of Insect Biology and worked in the Gillespie lab.

Their first child, Elena, was born in Berkeley, and when they moved to Urbana, Ill., for Joe to work as a post-doc in the Suarez lab at the University of Illinois, their second child, Anton, was born.

In 2008, the family moved to New Jersey, where Joe happily engaged in a wide variety of professional, family, church and community activities.

He was a dedicated scientist and educator, working as a professor of biology at William Paterson University. He answered any and all “bug questions” from friends and acquaintances without intimidation.

He loved mentoring his research students, working with his Honors College students and editing peer papers. He was the editor for the Bulletin of New Jersey Academy of Sciences.

In the summer, Joe supported the Lake Stockholm Dolphins swim team as a volunteer at meets, as a board member and later as team manager.

He also volunteered for the Department of Persons with Disabilities annually as “Santa’s Helper.” Joe was honored to be able to give so much joy to the individuals, families and staff.

He appeared in community theater performances at Salt & Light, Drama Geek Studios and North Star, including his favorite role as Mr. Webb in “Our Town.”

He was an active parishioner at St. John Vianney Catholic Church and a politically concerned citizen.

Joe loved music, playing guitar and singing to the kids when they were young. He loved sports, trivia and board games and was playfully competitive. He loved to take walks and loved his pets.

He loved to travel, often to see extended family, the Helmsings and Funks, and he loved being the “fun” uncle to Lizzie, Colton and Dominic.

He loved to spend time with friends, to tell stories and laugh, and he loved his family most of all. He will be dearly missed.

The funeral Mass was June 24 at St. John Vianney Church. Final disposition will be private.

In an effort to assist the family, a children’s college account has been established through Lakeland Bank, 25 Route 23, Franklin, NJ 07426; (973) 209-4400; Account Name: Tascha L. Spagna.

Online condolences and directions at www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com