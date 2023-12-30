Joseph Matheis

Joseph V. Matheis of Franklin passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at his home with his wife and daughter at his side. He was 90.

Joseph was born in Paterson to the late Joseph and Julia (Krabatz) Matheis. In his youth, he was known as “Red” for his envied red pompadour hairstyle.

Joseph raised his family in Elmwood Park and Stockholm before settling in Franklin for the past 40 years with his wife, Theresa.

He owned and operated Matheis General Contracting before retiring to enjoy more time with his beloved family.

Joseph was known for his old-school work ethic and never stopping until the job was done. His view on the world was straightforward, and his use of quirky catchphrases perfectly captured his unique ability to make sense of people and circumstances.

He was a polio survivor from the 1950s and battled many other health issues throughout his life.

Joseph was a true force of nature who left an indelible mark on everyone fortunate enough to know him. He lived life on his own terms and will be remembered as a man who loved his family, his animals, his Giants and a good cowboy movie.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents and his son Craig (1999).

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 68 years, Theresa (Burns) Matheis; his children, Michael Matheis and his wife Kapsook of Colorado Springs, Colo., Carolyn Ryder and her husband Mike of Franklin, Bryan Matheis and his wife Darlene, and Brian Sosa of Belmar; his grandchildren, Sarah, Erica, Alexa, Sujung, Sukyung and Ella; and his great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Gabriella, Julien and a baby girl on the way in March.

A visitation for Joseph will be held on Friday, Jan. 5 from 11 a.m. to noon at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. A funeral will be held at noon. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Franklin.

