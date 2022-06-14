Joseph J. Marhevka, age 73, of Highland Lakes, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Born in Newark to the late Joseph and Ruth Marhevka, Joseph grew up in West Orange, before settling in Highland Lakes in 1973. A former army national guardsman, Joe went to work at Industrial Sprinkler Corp. as a sprinkler draftsman and later opened his own company, ISCO Services. Joe was in the sprinkler industry for over 40 years and retired in 2018. Joe was an avid and dedicated NY Giants fan.

Predeceased by his parents, and his first wife, Catherine (Barrett) Marhevka, Joseph is survived by his wife, Janet (Nowak) Marhevka; stepchildren Nicholas Tusman, of HI, Alexandra Helland and husband Eric, of Highland Lakes, and Daniel Walz, Jr., of Mahwah; grandchildren Hailey and Maxine Helland; and siblings, Virginia and husband John, Gary and wife Ali, Betty Ann and husband Jeff, John and wife Gina, and Rose and husband John. He is also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Joseph will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ 07462. A funeral mass will follow at 12 p.m. at the Our Lady of Fatima RC Church in Highland Lakes. Burial in the Glenwood Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Valley Hospital Foundation (valleyhospitalfoundation.org). Online condolences may be offered at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.