Joseph Grabowski

Joseph V. Grabowski of Frankford passed away on Monday, April 22, 2024, at Morristown Medical Center. He was 71.

Born in New York City to the late Alfred Grabowski Sr. and Sophie (Kupczynski) Grabowski, Joe grew up in New York City, where he lived before moving to Sussex County.

He was an insurance account representative for Credit Unions through Cuna Mutual Insurance in Albany, N.Y.

Joe was very involved with the Boy Scouts as a troop leader. He also was a member and past Exalted Ruler of the Sussex Elks Lodge No. 2288 and the Sparta Elks Lodge No. 2356 and was active in fundraising for the Elks Camp Moore, which is a camp dedicated for handicapped children.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Alfred Grabowski Jr.; his uncle, Raymond Kupczynski; his niece, Dawn Marie Grabowski; and his grandson Frankie Furman.

Joe is survived by his wife of 47 years, Virginia (Banks) Grabowski; his daughters, Jennifer Lee Grabowski of Frankford and Cynthia Anne Grabowski Furman and her husband Ted of Hamilton Square; and two grandchildren, Teddy and Gabriella Furman.

A memorial Mass and celebration of Joe’s life will be held at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church, 209 Route 20, Branchville, on Thursday, June 20. Inurnment will immediately follow at Branchville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Joseph’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

