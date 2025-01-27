John Randonis

John W. Randonis died peacefully in his bed as the sun rose on the morning of Jan. 22, 2025. He was 86 and in the exceptional care of Bristol Glen Assisted Living Facility in Newton.

John was born and raised in Brooklyn, and the city never really left him.

After a short time in the Army, where John was able to exercise his musical talents as a bassist, he returned home and joined the New York Police Department. He served his birth city honorably for more than 21 years, retiring in 1984.

He continued to haunt the streets of the Big Apple, though, this time as part of the security detail for the chief executive of Sony Music, where he had frequent brushes with fame.

He finally retired for good in 2003 and then was able to focus on his true passions: cars and boats!

A love that John inherited from his father, he was a true car aficionado always appreciating - and tinkering with - good automobiles.

He branched out to boats in his later years as a weekend boat captain, plying the waters of Lake Hopatcong with his many friends in that community.

John was also quite active, playing full-court basketball into his 70s and more than holding his own in a local bowling league.

John was a part of many different families. He leaves behind his beloved Eileen and her three children and their families: Debra Card, her husband Ed and their four children and four grandchildren; Dan DeBree and his son; and Kelly Bolen, her husband Shane and their two children. John’s daughter, Sandy, remains with her husband Brian and their two children. And finally, Michael, John’s stepson, has two children with his wife Christe.

A memorial service will be planned and announced for later in the spring, when the weather will be far more suitable to honor a man of John’s demeanor.

John’s tall frame and ever-present smile filled any space he was in. The world is just a little smaller now that he is gone.

Private cremation services under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

Information and condolences may be found at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com