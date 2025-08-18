John McCann

John G. McCann of Hamburg passed away on Aug. 16, 2025, at Morristown Memorial Hospital. He was 66.

He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend, and his life was defined by service, courage, and love for his family and community.

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Farmingdale, Long Island, John began his career in service as a police officer before answering his true calling as a firefighter.

He proudly served with Ladder 26 at the Fire Factory in Harlem, where he became part of a brotherhood that would define his life’s work.

John was among those who bravely responded for the rescue efforts on Sept. 11, 2001, a day that left an indelible mark on his heart and deepened his commitment to his fellow firefighters and community.

Employed with the FDNY, he dedicated 21 years to his firefighting career, leaving behind a legacy of selflessness and strength.

For the past 16 years, John and his family made their home in Hamburg.

Beyond his service, John was a man of many passions. He enjoyed golfing at Crystal Springs, spending time on the course with friends, and was deeply involved in his son’s sports activities.

Known affectionately as “the Colonel,” John was a giving person who never hesitated to put others before himself. His friends knew they could count on him for anything, and his family remembers him as a wonderful husband and father who gave his all in everything he did.

He was predeceased by his father, John J. McCann.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Joselin McCann; his cherished son, John J. McCann; his mother, Mary Ellen McCann; his sister, Susan McCann; and many extended family members, friends and colleagues.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon (for GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court). A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle R.C. Church, 4 Beaver Run Road, Hardyston. Burial to follow at Glenwood Cemetery, 926 County Highway 517, Vernon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, dogood.t2t.org/give

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com