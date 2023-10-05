John Hornyak

John “Poppy” Hornyak passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at home. He was 98.

John was born in Witherbee, N.Y., to Andrew and Mary Hornyak. The family moved to Ogdensburg soon after his birth and he lived there the rest of his life.

He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters of war.

After being honorably discharged from service, all he wanted to do was come back home to Ogdensburg, raise a family and be the best father he could.

John worked in the maintenance department of the New Jersey Zinc Co. until most of the surface crews either had to go down to work in the mine or seek other employment.

He left and went into new home construction, specializing in carpentry, roofing and siding for many years. He then went to work for Cellate Co. in Franklin as a shift foreman. After working there for 10 years, the company decided to move south. John was asked to move with them, but he declined the offer as he had a son going to college in Pennsylvania, and he did not want to leave his family and friends in Ogdensburg and Sussex County.

Later, John went to work for the Ogdensburg Department of Public Works and retired as assistant superintendent in 1988.

John was a member of the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, a member of the American Association of Retired Persons, an honorary member of the Ogdensburg Fire Department, a member of American Legion Post 0132 in Franklin and a lifetime member of the Ogdensburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10152 where he served in the Color Guard.

He also was a member of the Ogdensburg Athletic Club, participating in boxing and football for the Ogdensburg Semi Pro Bears.

He was predeceased by his mother, Mary; father, Andrew Hornyak; and stepfather, James Timko; his wife, Alice (Helms) Hornyak; four brothers, Andrew and wife Helen Dudash, Joseph and wife Mary Auche, Steve and wife Lillian Auche, and Paul.

He also was predeceased by four sisters, Margaret and husband Irving Lozier, Julia and husband Earl Poyer, Olga and husband Steve Dekmar, and Elizabeth; two grandsons, Brent Borum and Tommy Laner; and a great-grandson, BillyStorms.

John is survived by five children: Earl and his wife Tracy (Demmer); Johnny Hornyak II; Gail and husband Donald Pollard; Carol and husband Tom Laner, and Diane. He also is survived by several nieces and nephews, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

A funeral was Oct. 3 at at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. Interment followed at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston.

Donations to Ogdensburg Fire Department, 1 Firehouse Lane, Ogdensburg, NJ 07439 and Lt. Robert A. Madden Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10152, P.O. Box 96, Ogdensburg, NJ 07439 are appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com