John Gadbois

John R. Gadbois passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, after a long battle with heart failure. He was 61.

His loved ones have ensured his legacy will live on through one last selfless act, offering the gift of life as an organ donor.

He was born on March 30, 1962, in Cornwall, N.Y., to the late Lorraine (nee Lester) and the late John A. Gadbois.

John married Joanne Esposito in 1999 and resided in New Windsor, N.Y., later moving to Stockholm, where they raised their son, John.

For many years, John was employed in hotel hospitality at the Sheraton Meadowlands in East Rutherford.

Recently, he volunteered at various senior centers, assisting in coordinating all of their recreational and social activities.

In his spare time, John loved being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and skiing. He also enjoyed watching football and spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his dear parents, Lorraine Gadbois in 2023 and John A. Gadbois in 1992.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Joanne Esposito; his devoted son, John Ryan Gadbois; his loving brother, Glen Gadbois and his wife Cheryl Treco Gadbois; his dear nieces, Gianna and Bridget Esposito; his dear nephews, Thomas, James and Patrick Lynch and Colm, Liam and Pearse Esposito; his loving mother-in-law, Joyce Esposito; his dear sister-in-law, Jeanmarie Lynch and her husband Tom; and his dear brothers-in-law, Joseph Esposito and James Esposito and his wife Dee.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland.

A funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at St. John Vianney RC Church, 2823 Route 23 South, Stockholm followed by the interment at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery in Oak Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John’s name to Tomorrow’s Children Fund: https://tcfkid.org/donate.

Online condolences and directions at www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com