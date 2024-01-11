John N. Bazelewich of Stockholm passed away Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, after losing his battle with renal disease. He was 61.

John was born in Newton and lived in Franklin until marrying his late wife, Dolores (“Dee”), and moving to Stockholm.

He attended Ohio Diesel Technical Institute in Cleveland and had a successful career as a fleet maintenance supervisor, most recently with the Sussex County Office of Fleet Management.

John had a love of classic cars, model trains, the New York Yankees, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Sussex County Republican Committee. He was also proud of his association with the Franklin Historical Society and served as past president of the Sussex County Railroad Club.

John is predeceased by his wife, Dee, and father, John Bazelewich.

He is survived by his loving mother, Emily; his uncle, Martin Valdivez and wife Sharon; and cousins, Sandra Marion and Deborah Ellis, as well as an extended family and lifelong friends.

Visitation was held Dec. 21 at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. A Mass of Christian burial was the same day at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Franklin, with interment immediately following at North Hardyston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 75 Church St., Franklin, NJ.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com