John Barry Dorsey, age 83, of Hamburg, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Barry will be missed more than words can say. He was affectionately known to many as “Santa” and for many years lovingly gave of himself to bring joy to children as well as adults during the holiday season.

He was born on Jan. 28, 1942, in Astoria, Queens County, New York, to his parents, Patrick John Dorsey and Mary Ellen (Roper) Dorsey, who predeceased him. He grew up in Jackson Heights, New York and graduated from Archbishop Molloy High School.

He proudly served our country in the US Army from 1962 to 1968.

He was employed for many years as a Hydraulics and Pneumatics Engineer, and was very proud of his work on the Lunar Excursion Module, the Alaskan Pipeline, the ANG Project, a pulp and papermill startup in Egypt, and many other worthwhile projects throughout his lengthy career. He was the owner/operator of Aqua All, LLC and was instrumental in the design and development of the machinery used to make the popular snack “Popcorners”.

He was a social member of Crystal Springs, where he enjoyed playing pinochle, poker, Texas holdem, and pool and was also a member of St. Jude Seniors in Hamburg and Vernon Seniors and Leisure Club, and loved being able to travel with his fellow seniors.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maria, his sons Barry, Brendan and Brian and his wife, Jennifer, stepson Brian Coletti and stepdaughter, Mary Harragan. Barry is survived by his beloved grandchildren: Granddaughters, Ellis Grace and Charlie Kate, and Grandsons; Michael, Brian, and Joe Coletti, and Shawn, Jake and Ryan Harragan, as well as two nephews and two nieces and their growing families as well as his sister, Patricia Betz and her husband Bill.

Friends and family may pay their respects on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, from 1-5 p.m. at the Vernon-Ferguson Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, N.J. (for GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court). A Mass of Christian gurial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 4 Beaver Run Road, Hamburg, N.J., followed by private cremation services. Interment of cremains with full military honors will take place in the Spring, at North Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Route 94, Sparta, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Barry’s name to St. Jude the Apostle RC Church (stjudehamburg.org) or the American Cancer Society.