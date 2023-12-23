Joan Romaine

Joan G. Romaine of Franklin passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at the St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center in Wayne with her husband and children by her side. She was 87.

Born in Franklin to Gladys (Weaver) and her stepfather, Lawrence Bayles, Joan was a lifelong resident.

She worked for Picatinny Arsenal and Jolly’s Pizza and was the bookkeeper for Romaine Electric. However, she was best known as the owner and operator of B&J Liquor Store in Franklin.

Joan was very active in her community. She was a member of the Franklin American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post #132, a past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, a Deacon with the Franklin Presbyterian Church and was an election poll worker for more than 50 years.

Joan also loved to travel. She and her husband, Bill, had many great adventures during their 67 years of marriage. They spent their winters in Venice, Fla., where they made many great memories.

Joan was an avid reader. There wasn’t a TV show that her husband watched that she didn’t have a book in her hand during. She so enjoyed her bingo-playing days and her scratch-offs. She also loved her “Cash Man” visits to Atlantic City and Mt. Airy, Pa.

Above all, Joan’s most cherished name was “Nanny.” She adored her three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by her parents, Joan is survived by her husband, H. William Romaine; daughter, Cindy Luna, and her husband, Tony; son, Scott Romaine, and his wife, Alison; her grandchildren, Joe (Linny) Luna, Ashley (Rebecca) Luna and Trevor Luna; her great-grandchildren, Sofia Luna, Zayne Rivero and Juliana Luna; as well as her brother, Robert Bayles, and four nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Joan will be held on Friday, Dec. 29 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. The funeral will be Saturday, Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial in the North Hardyston Cemetery will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Franklin Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences may be offered through fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com