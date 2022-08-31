Joan M. Arvidson, 87, of Oak Ridge, NJ, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022.

She was born in Butler, NJ, to the late Beatrice (nee Martin) and George Mynett.

Joan graduated from Butler High School in 1952.

In 1955 she married Arnold D. Arvidson and together they raised their four children: Arna, Alan, Brian, and Amy.

For many years Joan was a secretary for both Butler and Jefferson Twp. high schools.

As a child she was a member of St. Anthony’s church in Butler, NJ. In 1960, her family moved to Oak Ridge, NJ, and became parishioners of St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church in Milton, NJ.

Joan volunteered her time as a coach for girls’ softball, and was both a youth group coordinator and a eucharistic minister at St Thomas the Apostle RC Church, as she was always willing to help others.

In her spare time, Joan enjoyed bird watching, reading, crocheting, puzzles, watching sports, traveling, socializing at the Milton Golden Age Club, and most of all, spending time with her family.

Joan was predeceased by her loving parents Beatrice and George, and her four sisters and one brother.

She is survived by her beloved husband Arnold; her devoted children Arna, Alan and his wife Nancy, Brian and his wife Maureen, and Amy and her husband David; her cherished grandchildren Leslie, Matthew, Jonathan, Kevin, Samuel, Richard, Evan, Jason, and Laura; her adored great-grandchildren Madison, Jaxon, and Olivia; her dear sister Jean Whitehead; as well as many nieces and nephews, and friends.

A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438.

A committal service, placement of urn in the niche, will immediately follow at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joan’s name to a charity of your choice. For online condolences and directions to the church, visit sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.