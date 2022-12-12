Joan Louise DeVito of Oak Ridge passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. She was 71.

She was born on Aug. 25, 1951, in Ridgewood to the late Dorothy (nee Johns) and the late Robert Lentz.

Joan graduated from Hawthorne High School and was a Hawthorne resident for 35 years.

In 1970, she received her certification from Berkeley Secretarial School in Ridgewood and continued to study business at St. Elizabeth’s College.

In 1983, Joan started working at Cyanamid in Wayne and in 2010 ended her working career when she retired from Pfizer in Madison.

Joan married George DeVito in 1986 and resided in Oak Ridge until her passing.

In her spare time, she enjoyed volunteering at the Hope House Food Pantry in Dover and with the Department for Persons with Disabilities. She played a large role at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church in Oak Ridge for many, if not all, church functions and church hall gatherings.

Joan will be remembered best for her love of family, especially her husband, her children and her grandchildren. She made it a point to attend all of her grandchildren’s sporting and school events. Joan shared many adventures with her husband, George, as they traveled around the country.

Anyone who knew her was blessed to have her in their life.

She was predeceased by her loving parents, Dorothy in 1985 and Robert in 1980, and her dear sister Barbara Lentz in 1978.

Joan is survived by her beloved husband, George; her loving children, Kathy Ulscht, Michele DeVito, Cynthia Frommelt and her husband Robert, Greg Fox and his wife Lesli, and Brian Fox; her cherished grandchildren, Kyle Ulscht and his wife Jackie, Austin Ulscht and his wife Lisa, Parker Fox, Madison Fox, Alyssa Fox, Ava Frommelt, Chloe Frommelt and Sara Fox; as well as many, many dear friends.

The family received visitors on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland (for GPS, use 1 Post Place).

The funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge.

The interment followed at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joan’s name to Turner Syndrome Foundation; www. https://tsfusa.salsalabs.org/memorialcampaigns/p/joandevito/index.html or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; www.stjude.org

Online condolences and directions: ww.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com