Jeanette M. Belcastro, age 74, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. Born in Franklin to the late Howard and Alfreda (Beardslee) Kane, Jeanette grew up in West Milford before moving to Sussex county in 1986. She had been a direct sales manager for Casio in Dover before her retirement. Besides her parents, Jeanette was predeceased by her brother, Daniel Kane and her infant sister, Linda Kane. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Vito; her son, Sean Belcastro; her daughter, Belinda Belcastro; her brother, Edward Kane of Dallas, Pennsylvania; and her sister, Ellen Chesney of Toms River. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Jeanettes’s memory to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, Annual Irish Whisper Walk of Hope in memory of Danny Kane. The link is: https://secure3.convio.net/lrf/site/TR/Active/activelifestyleevents?pg=entry&fr_id=1760#.Y2aYDZ7YzFY.mailto

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com