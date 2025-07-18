Jean White

Jean T. Katzenstein Cornell White of Franklin passed away peacefully at the Complete Care at Milford Manor on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. She was 91.

Born in Franklin, Jean was raised by Stephen and Gertrude (Terrill) Cornell and had been a lifelong resident there.

She worked as a court clerk for Franklin Borough for 25 years.

Active in her community, Jean was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #38, where she served as a past matron and grand officer. She was also a member of the Starlight Chapter #107 and the Sgt. Francis M. Glynn American Legion Post #132 Ladies Auxiliary.

Predeceased by her parents; husband, Ralph E. White; sisters Geneva Zabriskie and Alberta Webb and twin sister, Janet Mitchell; brother John Katzenstein; and brother-in-law, Steve Mitchell, Jean is survived by her daughter, Deborah Sewell (Ralph); son, Scott White; grandchildren, Heather and Eric Bodle and Christopher White; great-grandchildren, Hannah Watson, Audrey Bodle and Sadie White; as well as her great-great-grandchildren, Layla and Lainey Watson. She also is survived by her sister Kay Neilley and brother Jerry Katzenstein.

A graveside service for Jean was held June 26 at the North Hardyston Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

