Jane Cottle

Jane Hougoux Cottle of Hardyston died on Friday, June 20, 2025, at Newton Medical Center with her loving family at her side. She was 96.

Born on Dec. 14, 1928, in Franklin, she was the daughter of George and Ruth (Lang) Houyoux and the twin sister of Jean Pellett of Brunswick, Maine.

Jane graduated from Franklin High School in 1946. She then attended Bergen Junior College and graduated from Englewood Hospital School of Nursing.

She worked at the Franklin Hospital for several years as a Registered Nurse.

She was a member of the Christian Faith Fellowship Church.

Jane enjoyed traveling, reading, puzzles, and her family and animals. She was an avid Yankees fan for most of her life.

Jane was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, John D. Cottle; her brother in law, Robert Pellett; and her niece, Carol.

She is survived by her daughter, Terry Ann Morris of Hardyston, and her son, John Thomas Cottle of Hardyston. She was the loving grandmother of Michelle Lee Morris of Montague, Kelly Lynne Morris of Middletown, N.Y., and John Paul and David William Cottle of Hardyston; beloved great-grandmother of Hunter, Peyton, Mason, Mikayla and Ophelia; and dear aunt of Mary of Maine.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com