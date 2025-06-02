James Marino

James J. Marino of Franklin passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. He was 83.

Born in Paterson to Vincent and Amalia Marino, James was a longtime resident of Franklin.

He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson College and worked for many years in the textile industry as a sales manager for Senscent.

James also was a former councilman in Franklin.

He enjoyed camping with his family.

After his retirement, he and his wife wintered in Florida, where James enjoyed going to the races. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing and working on cars, and also enjoyed watching NASCAR.

Predeceased by his parents and sister, Joanne, James is survived by his beloved wife of almost 62 years, Phyllis (Hughes) Marino. He was the beloved father of Paul Marino and his wife Caroline and Anthony Marino and his wife Keri, and loving grandfather of Joseph, Sarah, Laura, Anna and Jenna.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, June 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, with a service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in James’s memory may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice at karenannquinlanhospice.org

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com