James C. Westervelt, “Pastor Jim,” of Hamburg peacefully went home to be with His Lord on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. He was 74.

Pastor Jim was born on March 4, 1948, in Montclair to the late Carl and Trudy Westervelt.

Pastor Jim was a gifted teacher and leader and served the Lord in local church organizations for many decades as associate pastor at Evangel Chapel, Springfield; paster, Emmanuel Baptist, Manville; pastor, Grace Bible, Haledon; pastor, Hamburg Baptist, Hamburg; pastor, Grace Fellowship, Hamburg; chaplain, Bridgeway Convalescent Center, Bridgewater; and editor, Herald Magazine (REUBU).

During his prolific ministry years, you could find Pastor Jim studying for messages, shepherding his churches, leading Vacation Bible Schools, directing Youth Retreats, leading small-group Bible studies, traveling to Russia to preach, visiting people in hospitals, counseling parishioners, performing weddings and funerals, and in all his service always pointing people to Christ.

There are simply too many things Pastor Jim did for others than can be named here. He was truly a servant.

In the midst of all of the responsibilities he had to the church, he was very intentional to carve out family time. He loved being with his family, telling them (the same) jokes all the time, cooking, making popcorn for movie nights, taking his children outside for adventures, planning fun family vacations, and being a loving and devoted husband to his wife.

When his grandchildren arrived, he was the most proud grandpa and was very involved in their lives. He absolutely loved his family.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Victoria. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, pastor and friend.

He is survived in life by his precious wife, Joy Westervelt; his daughters, Chera Hart (Ian) and Heidi Savill (Gary); his son, Joel Westervelt (Kirby); 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sister, Gail Westervelt.

Pastor Jim will be dearly missed here, but his legacy lives on in all of the lives he impacted through the years. And we know that when he took his last breath on earth, he opened his eyes in heaven to hear the voice of His Savior say, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

A graveside funeral will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at the Clove Cemetery on Route 23 in Wantage.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pastor Jim’s memory to help defray final funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com