Irene Sallai of Franklin passed peacefully on Nov. 28, 2024.

Irene was awarded Senior of the Year in 2015 for her 30-plus years of dedication and work on the Franklin Recreation Committee and subcommittees, such as the carnival and playground.

She worked at Morley’s Shirt Co., then at Franklin Walmart for 25 years, since the store’s inception.

Irene was predeceased by her loving husband, Sandor Sallai, and her parents, Joseph and Maria (Lovass) Nemeth.

She is survived by her daughter, LoriAnn of Clinton, and her brother, Charles Nemeth of Lakeville, Pa.

A Celebration of Life will be held Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at Franklin American Legion Post 132.