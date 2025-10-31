Irene M. Decker of Dingman Township, Pa., passed away on Oct. 25, 2025, at the age of 73.

Born on Oct. 11, 1952, she spent her early life in Newton, N.J., and graduated from Newton High School in the class of ‘72. Shortly after graduation she married the love of her life, Richard L. Decker, on August 12, 1972. They made their home in Ogdensburg for many years before eventually settling in Dingman Township in 2003.

Irene worked many years in administration for the Visiting Nurse Health Group and the Atlantic Health System. Outside of her professional career, she embraced her creativity through a love of crafts, ranging from painting to making rag dolls, ornaments, and holiday creations. She loved gardening and tending to her flowers, as well as feeding wildlife and birdwatching. Irene enjoyed tricky trays, and visiting Amish Country in Lancaster, PA. She cherished the serenity of the ocean, especially Sunset Beach in Cape May, where she liked taking photos of the stunning sunsets.

The joy of Irene’s life was her family, particularly spending quality time with her grandchildren whom she adored and always spoiled with affection.

Irene was deeply involved in her community, serving as Queen Mother of the Red Hat Society and volunteering for the Humane Society among many other organizations. She would help anybody in need and had an unwavering commitment to make the world a better place through her kindness towards everyone around her. She will be fondly remembered through the many lives she touched with her compassion and generosity.

Irene leaves fond memories to her beloved husband of 53 years, Richard L. Decker; her daughter, Michelle Fletcher (Robert); her grandchildren, Krysta and Chase Fletcher; her goddaughter, Amy Van Leeuwen; and her brother, Neal Williams. Irene was predeceased by her son, Kevin L. Decker; and her siblings, Gene, Christine, Gary, Ricky, and Bobby.

A Celebration of Irene’s Life will be held on Nov. 9, 2025, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, NJ, 07860. Friends and family will be invited to share memories around 2 pm, with food and fellowship to follow.

Contributions in Irene’s memory may be made to Pluckemin Medical Equipment Ministry online at https://ppcmem.org/support-us/financial-contributions