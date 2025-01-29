Herbert Ross Jr.

Herbert J. Ross Jr. of Hamburg peacefully passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. He was 52.

Born in Newton to the late Herbert J. Ross Sr. and Marie (Babbe) Ross, Herb grew up in the Culver’s Lake section of Frankford Township and had been a resident of Sussex County all of his life.

He had been a tree climber for most of his life and last was employed by Sparta Tree Service for two years before he had a life-threatening accident that he was able to overcome.

Herb lived his life to the fullest and was always the life of the party. He always said that he “was here for a good time; not for a long time” and enjoyed life.

He adored his wife, his children and grandchildren and spent quality time with them that they will always cherish.

Herb loved spending time outdoors fishing.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his father-in-law, Smitty Smith.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 28 years, Valerie; his son, Dylan Ross and his wife Lindsay of Franklin; his daughter, Koriann Wright and her husband David of Wantage; his sisters, Susan Cassimore of Chesapeake, Va., and Lisa Nemeth of Wantage; his four grandchildren, Harlie, Raven, Chase and Kinsley; his mother-in-law, Rita Smith; his brother-in-law, Bubba; his sister-in-law, Cecelia; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Herbert J. Ross Jr.’s memory to help defray the funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com