Harvey Honig

Harvey J. Honig of Vernon passed away on Tuesday, June 4 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 82.

Harvey was born on April 15, 1942, in Franklin, the son of Emmanuel and Anne (Friedman) Honig. A lifelong resident of Sussex County, he last resided in Scenic Lakes.

A graduate of the Peddie School and Lehigh University, Harvey earned his law degree from the University of Wisconsin. He practiced law in the Franklin and Sparta area and spent the past 20 years as a self-employed real estate title searcher.

Harvey proudly served as a member of the Hardyston Township Board of Education for more than 23 years. During his tenure, he served as both president and vice president. When first elected president in 1973, he was the youngest person in that office in New Jersey.

His public service went beyond the field of education. He belonged and actively contributed to several service, professional and political organizations.

Harvey was a devoted husband and a loving father and Papa. He enjoyed French cuisine, classical music, puzzles and spending time with his German Shepherd, Maya. He will be missed by many.

Harvey is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ann (Geydoshek) Honig, and his daughters, Laura (John) DeFilipi and Deidre (Conor) Honig. He also leaves behind three beloved grandchildren, Nicole and Anthony DeFilipi and Xan Honig.

In lieu of flowers and if you should feel inclined to honor Harvey, please consider donating to Father John’s Animal House, https://www.fatherjohns.org/

Private cremation services under the direction of F John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com