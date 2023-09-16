Harry Lawrick passed away peacefully on Monday, July 10, 2023, with his loving family by his side at his home in Hamburg. He was 71.

Born in Passaic to the late Harry and Mary (Petorak) Lawrick, Harry grew up in Elmwood Park, where he lived until he moved to Hamburg 30 years ago.

While attending college, Harry was drafted into service with the Marine Corps Reserves during the Vietnam War.

After his service, he worked as a plate stripper for Futura Forms in Lincoln Park.

Predeceased by his parents, Harry is survived by his loving wife, Cathryn (Maiorino) Lawrick; children, Rachel Lawrick and her husband Alex Zawacki, Matthew Lawrick, Russell Lawrick, and Susan Lawrick and her wife Nicole Shepherd; sisters, Debbie Muratore and her husband John and Pam Pendergast and her husband Peter; as well as his beloved nephews, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law and cousins.

A visitation for Harry was held July 14 at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home in Vernon. A funeral was July 15 at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered through http://www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com