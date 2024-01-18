Harold J. “Harry” Olson of Stockholm passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, with his loving wife at his side. He was 81.

Born in Jersey City to the late Helen and Harold Olson Sr., Harry spent his youth in West New York and summers in Lake Parsippany before moving to Vernon in the early 1970s.

In 1988, he put his roots down in Stockholm, where he enjoyed many years.

Harold was a firefighter with the West New York Fire Department for 25 years before his retirement in 1995. He was a member of the North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue as well as a member of the West New York Firemen’s Exempt Association.

In his retirement, Harry enjoyed fishing, trips to the Caribbean, and spending time with his family and friends. He was an excellent full-time chef at home, making delicious meals for his family. He was generous and sincere, a loyal friend, and a ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll and antique car lover.

He also was a science and history buff who enjoyed a good alien documentary. He was very amusing; some of his original expressions were overheard in circles quite a distance away.

Harry was predeceased by his parents and his son, Bruce Olson (2023).

He was the loving husband of 43 years to Mary Kissane; devoted father to Harold Olson (Jeannie) of Las Vegas and Eric Olson (Carrie) of Vernon; and the proud grandfather of Bruce Olson.

The funeral is private and under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

As Harry was an avid outdoorsman and animal lover, he adopted his favorite dog, Kimchee, from Eleventh Hour Rescue. Donations in Harry’s memory may be made to www.ehrdogs.org