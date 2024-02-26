Gregory Reilly

Gregory Glenn Reilly of Franklin passed away unexpectedly at Newton Medical Center on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. He was 71.

Born to Edward and Nellie Reilly in Paterson, he grew up in Paterson, then moved to Stockholm before moving to Franklin many years ago.

Gregory earned his Black Seal License and worked as the building manager for Bellemead in Roseland, managing four buildings for 30 years before retiring in 2016.

He was an honorary member of the American Legion Riders.

He enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, riding a motorcycle, having a couple beers and cigars with friends, and visiting his grandchildren in Pennsylvania.

Gregory is the beloved husband for 38 years of Dolores Reilly (nee Radocne) of Franklin; devoted father of Felicia Periu of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; and loving grandfather of Madison and Mason.

Private cremation under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. A celebration of Gregory’s life will be Sunday, April 7 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Franklin American Legion Post #132, 1 Legion Place.

Donations to the family would be greatly appreciated.