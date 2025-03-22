Grace Battaglia of Sparta, formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away at home with her family by her side on Monday, March 17, 2025. She was 87.

She was born on Nov. 17, 1937. in White Plains, N.Y., to Teresa Fulciniti and Francesco Fanelli.

Grace married Edward J. Battaglia in 1961. They lived in White Plains, N.Y., before moving to Rockville, Md., then Oak Ridge, where they raised their three sons.

For many years, Grace was a devoted parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Oak Ridge, where she served as Eucharistic Minister.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward, just a few days before her death; her loving son Edward L. Battaglia in 2023; her dear parents, Francesco and Teresa Fanelli; and her many dear brothers and sisters.

Grace is survived by her devoted sons, Joseph Battaglia and Frank Battaglia and his wife Shelley; her cherished grandchildren, Miha and Georgi Battaglia; Alec and Allison Battaglia; and Cassius and Athena Battaglia; and many dear nieces and nephews.

Grace and Edward will best be remembered as incredible parents, grandparents, aunt and uncle, friends to all and cherished forever.

The family will receive visitors for Grace and Edward on Sunday, March 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland.

The funeral Mass for Grace and Edward will take place on Monday, March 24 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge.

After the Mass, Grace and Edward will be interred together at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Grace’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, www.stjude.org, or to Eleventh Hour Rescue, P.O. Box 218, Rockaway, NJ 07866, www.ehrdogs.org/info/donate

Online condolences and directions at www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com